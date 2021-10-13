BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Schools bus went up in flames in Mattapan on Wednesday morning.

The bus caught on fire in the area of Mattapan Square.

BPS says no students were on board at the time of the fire and that the bus driver is OK.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

