Boston Public Schools cancel classes Monday ahead of overnight storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools have canceled classes for Monday ahead of a snowstorm that could drop up to 8 inches on the Bay State.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon on the department’s Twitter page.

Boston Centers for Youth and Families centers will be open, as will administrative offices.

Click Here for our latest list of storm closings and delays.

Boston Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 4, due to a forecast of snow. School buses will not be running. Administrative offices will be open. Cars in @BostonSchools lots subject to towing. More: https://t.co/wItYfDWEse. @CityOfBoston resources: https://t.co/PmcAZGEBxp pic.twitter.com/FytX2riDQW — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) March 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)