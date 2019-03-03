Boston Public Schools cancel classes Monday ahead of overnight storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools have canceled classes for Monday ahead of a snowstorm that could drop up to 8 inches on the Bay State.
The announcement was made Sunday afternoon on the department’s Twitter page.
Boston Centers for Youth and Families centers will be open, as will administrative offices.
Click Here for our latest list of storm closings and delays.
