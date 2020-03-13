Boston Public Schools closed beginning Tuesday amid coronavirus emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools will be closed beginning Tuesday and will remain closed until at least April 27, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Friday night.

The schools will open as usual on Monday to allow children the time to gather their belongings and prepare for remote learning from home, Walsh said.

Boston Public Schools closed the Eliot K-8 schools in the North End earlier this week.

Boston schools join a growing list of Bay State schools that are transitioning to online learning.

At this time, there is no known public health risk facing the schools as a whole.

On Sunday, Walsh and school officials will be offering an update on future plans for supporting students and families during the closure.

