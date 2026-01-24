BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Sunday declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Sunday and announced that Boston Public Schools will be closed on Monday.

Residents are advised that a snow emergency/parking ban will take effect starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Once the snow emergency goes into effect, vehicles parked on major roads and main arteries will be towed. The City is urging residents to abide by snow regulations and encouraging all drivers to use caution if traveling. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston and to call 311 for non-emergency related issues. For any emergency, residents should call 911.

Boston City Hall and other municipal buildings will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

All Boston Public Schools and central offices will be closed Monday due to snow. All BPS extracurricular activities, sports, and programs on Sunday and Monday will also be canceled.

“Boston is preparing for the snow, and we need everyone to help stay safe and check on your neighbors, family, and friends,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our city workers will be working around the clock throughout the storm, and we ask everyone to make plans to stay inside and stay off the roads wherever possible to give our crews the space to clear the roads and respond to emergencies.”

