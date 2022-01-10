BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to frigid temperatures.
Wu made the announcement Monday while holding a press conference about the city’s response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis centered at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Boston Public Schools reiterated the announcement in a tweet, in which they encouraged everyone to “Stay safe and warm!”
The high temperature for Boston on Tuesday is projected to be 10 degrees.
The feels-like temperature in the city at 8 a.m. is expected to be -14 degrees.
No additional information has been released.
