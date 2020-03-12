Boston Public Schools closes 3 campuses after presumptive positive coronavirus case

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will be closing three campuses of the Eliot K-8 School in the North End due to a presumptive positive coronavirus case.

In a series of posts on the district’s Twitter page, officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after a “non-student member of the school community” tested positive for the virus.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday stressed that there are no coronavirus concerns at any of the city’s schools at this time.

“I just want to be very clear, we do not have any concern at any of our schools at this moment,” Walsh said. “To the Eliot School community, we are taking this issue very seriously. We’re going to be working with our public health…we’re going to be tracing back the interactions that this person potentially had with different people in the schools and all interaction they had.”

The three campuses are due to reopen on Thursday, March 19.

School officials are urging anyone who has been inside the buildings to practice social distancing and avoid public places until March 20.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the Twitter posts read.

If anyone associated with the school develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they are asked to contact their primary care provider or the BPHC at the Mayor’s Healthline, 617-534-5050.

A number of colleges across Massachusetts, including Northeastern, Boston University, Harvard, and UMass, are all moving to online learning in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of students and faculty have been told to stay home until further notice and to take part in remote classes.

