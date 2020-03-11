Boston public schools closing 3 campuses due to presumptive positive coronavirus case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston public schools announced Wednesday that they will be closing three campuses of the Eliot K-8 School due to a presumptive positive coronavirus case.

In a series of the posts on the school’s Twitter page, officials said this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution after a “non-student member of the school community” tested positive for the virus.

The three campuses are due to reopen on Thursday, March 19.

School officials ask that anyone who has been inside the buildings practice social distancing and avoid public places until March 20.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the posts read.

Should anyone associated with the school develop fever, cough or shortness of breath, they are urged to contact their primary care provider or the BPHC at the Mayor’s Healthline, 617-534-5050.