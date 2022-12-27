BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Boston Public Schools may be masking up when they return from winter break.

Superintendent Mary Skipper said families will know by the end of this week if kids will be required to wear masks for a few weeks when school begins.

Skipper said any changes would be temporary, but she is concerned history will repeat itself.

“Based on last year’s experience with a significant surge in COVID and its impact on staffing shortages and student absences, we know this temporary police change may help mitigate any concerns as we return form winter break,” Skipper said in a letter to families.

The district is working with the city’s Public Health Commission to make a decision.

