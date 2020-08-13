Boston Public Schools delaying start of school year to Sept. 21

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools will delay the start of the fall semester to Sept. 21 as districts statewide continue to formulate their plans for returning students to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was confirmed by a schools spokesman Thursday and officials are still working to determine whether they will be implementing in-person or remote learning.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)