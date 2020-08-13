Boston Public Schools hoping to delay start of school year to Sept. 21

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools are hoping to delay the start of the fall semester to Sept. 21 as districts statewide continue to formulate their plans for returning students to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was confirmed by a school spokesman Thursday and officials are still working to determine whether they will be implementing in-person or remote learning.

“The Boston Public Schools (BPS) continues to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff and families in our preparations for the new school year. BPS is developing plans for both hybrid and all-remote learning options and has not made a final decision regarding our instruction model for the fall,” the statement read. “However, understanding the need to provide sufficient training for educators and staff, BPS is in the process of requesting a waiver to delay the start of the school year to Monday, September 21. We will formally notify the BPS community of any changes to the calendar once the start date for the school year is confirmed.”

Currently, the scheduled first day of school for BPS students is Thursday, September 10.

Cities and towns are required to submit their reopening plan by the end of the week.

No additional information was immediately available.

