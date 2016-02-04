Boston Public Schools investigating possible stomach virus at multiple schools

The Boston Public Schools released a statement Thursday the school system has learned of a suspected stomach virus at multiple schools.

According to BPS, 18 students and four staff at the Up Academy Holland School; 13 students and three staff at the Up Academy Dorchester School; and 12 students at the Young Achievers K-8 School have been affected by the suspected virus.

The Boston Public Health Commission has been notified of the illnesses and has conducted inspections of the buildings. The schools are now being cleaned to prevent transmission of any illnesses.

"BPHC cannot confirm at this time whether the symptoms are caused by norovirus or generalized GI illness, but have not ruled them out as causes," Boston Public Schools said.

The schools are notifying families about the situation.

Parents are urged to keep their children home from school if they show any symptoms of stomach-related illnesses.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)