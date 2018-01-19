Boston Public Schools launch new gun violence prevention program

BOSTON (WHDH) — Lawmakers joined Boston Public Schools officials Friday to launch a new gun violence prevention program.

The program is part of a partnership with the Sandy Hook Promise organization. The organization teaches students the signs of people at risk of hurting themselves or others.

“Our young people do not always feel safe, welcomed and sustained in our classroom. This is all to help fulfill our mission to close opportunity achievement gaps,” said Dr. Tommy Chang, superintendent of Boston schools.

The program also introduced a “see something, say something” anonymous reporting app.

