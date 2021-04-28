Boston Public Schools expect to receive nearly $400 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and the district is forming a new commission to advise Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on focus areas for the money.

The Return, Recover, Reimagine Commission, plans to hold five meetings between May 13 and July 1, and at that final meeting present a plan that will be posted for a 30-day public review and comment period.

Committee members include Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Eddinger, Roxbury Community Collee President Valerie Roberson, UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco, Jessica Tang of the Boston Teachers Union, Boston School Committee members Alex Oliver-Davila and Jeri Robinson, Ruby Reyes of the Boston Education Justi ce Alliance, Jim Rooney of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

The district also plans to post relief funds information on its website.

“With the additional investments from the City in our operating budget and capital investments, these new funds will bring critical resources directly into classrooms,” Cassellius said in a statement. “We know we cannot return to the pre-pandemic model of learning because it was not working for all students. We have learned a lot since the closure of school buildings in 2020 and are excited for this opportunity to remove the barrier of lack of funding, so we can focus on transforming the educational experience for all our students.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.