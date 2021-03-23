BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools is looking to delay the start of full-time, in-person learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius submitted a waiver request Monday to Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, seeking the return of students in kindergarten through eighth grade on April 26 as opposed to April 5 as required by the state.

“Beginning five days of full-time, in-person learning on April 26, immediately following BPS spring recess, will allow the district time to implement thorough operational preparation, communicate updates with families in a timely manner, and ensure most of our educators and staff have received vaccination for COVID-19,” she wrote.

Cassellius added that the Boston Teachers Union supports the district-wide return of grades kindergarten through eighth on April 26.

Worcester Public Schools also submitted a waiver request last week seeking the return of students in kindergarten through eighth grade on May 3.

