BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Schools (BPS) psychologist was charged with sexually abusing a female student at the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers over a 19-month span ending earlier this year, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Wednesday.

Vladimir Casseus, 36, of Norwood, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, dissemination of obscene matter to a minor, open and gross lewdness, witness intimidation, and two counts of attempting to commit a crime.

Casseus started working in Boston Public Schools in 2016, and had been at the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers since 2022, according to a BPS Spokesperson.

The student claims the assaults began when she was 15-years-old.

The victim reported to one of her teachers that between October 2024 and April 2026, Casseus “…exposed himself to her, repeatedly enticed her to commit sexual acts with him, and repeatedly tried to touch her breasts and vagina,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. She said Casseus also exposed himself to her several times on FaceTime, commented about her appearance, and told her about confidential meetings with other students.

The victim also reported that on multiple occasions Casseus asked her to remove her clothes during counseling sessions, and threatened to report her to the Boston Emergency Services Team and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families if she did not touch him, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s said all of the reported incidents occurred in Casseus’ office and other teacher’s offices at the school’s 10 Fenwood Road and 152 Arlington Street campuses.

In a statement, a BPS Spokesperson said, “These horrific allegations are deeply disturbing and we are grateful for the coordinated work of public safety and law enforcement agencies to protect our students. This individual has been on leave since December 2025 and was immediately placed on administrative leave following reports of inappropriate conduct. BPS will continue to fully support the District Attorney’s investigation.”

Casseus was ordered held on $20,000 bail with GPS monitoring if released. He was also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, except his own children, and is prohibited from practicing psychology and working at schools. He is due back in court on December 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

Any parents whose children may have been in contact with Casseus at the school are urged to contact authorities if they have suspicious that their children may have been harmed.

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