Boston public schools resume online classes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston parents said they hope schools will maintain safety and run smoothly as classes begin remotely Monday.

Boston Public Schools started with 100 percent remote learning on Sept. 21 before transitioning to a hybrid model where students go to school twice a week starting Oct. 1.

Students with the highest needs will be the first to return to the classroom and school officials will gradually introduce hybrid options for all students by grade level. Parents can also keep their children on remote learning.

School officials said 30,000 Chromebooks have been delivered to students, with 20,000 more on the way.

Stephanie Shapiro Berkson, who has two children in BPS, said she thought the district was hitting the right balance.

“It’s definitely a two-edged sword, it’s fantastic for the kids to have something productive to go back to, but at the same time you have to think of health and safety,” Shapiro Berkman said.

Her son Brennan, who is in sixth grade, said he was looking forward to seeing his friends and teachers, even if it was just on a screen.

“I’m excited we finally get to go to school, which is good,” Brennan said.

