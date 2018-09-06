BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools students started the new school year Thursday under a new interim superintendent.

Laura Perille took over for former superintendent Tommy Chang in July after he resigned amid criticism that he failed to make improvements within the school department.

“This summer, I focused a lot on connecting and listening carefully to our school leaders, really focusing on getting that balance right between central office and our school communities,” she said. “Our frontline educators, our staff and our school leaders, they are the ones who deliver the vision and mission of the Boston Public Schools.”

Perille is a former parent within the school system and has worked as the head of EdVestors – a nonprofit organization that works with Boston schools to improve the educational outcome of students.

