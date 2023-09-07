BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu greeted bus drivers as they headed out to collect students for the first day of school on Thursday amid a citywide heat emergency.

“There’s always an unexpected challenge and today it is the heat but we are feeling very prepared,” Wu said before boarding an electric school bus to highlight the goal of switching over the city’s entire fleet of buses.

Wu has declared a heat emergency through Friday as the feels-like temperature is expected to reach the high-90s in the city.

Buses will be keeping their windows open and schools will be taking extra precautions over the next few days.

