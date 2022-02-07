BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Monday announced that she will step down from her position at the end of the school year.

In a letter to the school community, Cassellius wrote, “For the past three years, the students and families of Boston Public Schools, and our community’s vision for our district, have been at the center of every decision I make. So it is today as I share with you that I will be transitioning from my role as Superintendent at the end of the school year.”

Mayor Michelle Wu praised Cassellius for her leadership while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Superintendent Brenda Cassellius has given Boston three years of strong leadership and service, and we are a better city for it. I am grateful for the Superintendent’s leadership, especially while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wu said in a statement. “Her vision and relentless focus as a champion for our young people and for equity has helped BPS move forward on needed structural changes within our district. I look forward to continuing to partner with Dr. Cassellius this year and to build on this vision in the years to come.”

Cassellius has juggled staffing shortages during the pandemic as the district works to keep students learning in the classroom.

“I love Boston and I’ve loved this job. My commitment to the district remains as strong as it was on the first day I arrived, and I will forever be a champion and supporter of the Boston Public Schools,” Cassellius added.

Cassellius has been head of the city’s school system since 2019.

Wu noted that she has already launched a search for the next senior leader of the district.

