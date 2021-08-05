BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says her license to operate the school system has expired.

In a statement, Cassellius said that she missed the deadline to take the state’s certificate exam to get a new license after it expired on July 31.

“I was made aware this week that my temporary license has expired and that I need to complete the Massachusetts Test for Educator Licensure to reach full licensure,” Cassellius said. “I have been a fully licensed educator and superintendent for more than 30 years and I intended to take the required exam during my first year.”

Cassellius noted that license requirements were waived when educators shifted focus to support Boston students during the pandemic and that she thought she had a longer time to fulfill the requirement.

“I devoted my full attention to mitigating the health crisis as the license requirements were waived due to the pandemic,” Cassellius said. There was a misunderstanding between my temporary and emergency license given the pandemic and I believed I had a longer timeline to meet this requirement.”

The Boston School Committee said in a statement that it supports Cassellius and her leadership of the school system.

“We understand that she has one additional step – taking the final component of the Massachusetts Test for Educator Licensure – to complete in order to finalize her licensure in Boston and that she is taking the required action to address that last component,” the committee said. “Dr. Cassellius demonstrates her unwavering commitment to BPS students and staff every day. She and the BPS team have our full support as they continue the critical work the Superintendent has advanced.”

Cassellius says she plans to sit for the test on Aug. 14.

