BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius returned to the classroom Wednesday to teach fifth grade amid a staffing shortage.

“I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today,” she wrote on Twitter. “Feels like it did my first day of class. I can’t wait to greet my amazing students.”

Cassellius is teaching at Nathan Hale School on Cedar Street.

This comes after more than 1,000 Boston Public Schools teachers and staff members called out sick Tuesday on the district’s first day of classes following the holiday break.

Several school districts in Massachusetts are currently dealing with staff shortages as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

