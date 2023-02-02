BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Schools will close Friday due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.

BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper announced the closure Thursday afternoon.

“With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day,” she said.

Skipper cited an increased risk for hypothermia and frostbite during the cold.

“We acknowledge closing schools is a challenge to many of our families and encourage families in need to take advantage of warming centers on Friday and Saturday,” she said. “We make these decisions with the best interests of our students top of mind and we want to ensure they are safe in these weather conditions.”

Temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous levels on Friday and Saturday. Wind is forecast to combine with the cold to plunge wind chill values below -20 degrees in many places.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for much of New England to remain in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu already declared a cold emergency on Wednesday ahead of upcoming cold weather.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)