BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools plan to offer free feminine hygiene products to students starting this fall as part of a new pilot program.

Free menstrual supplies will be made available at 77 schools that teach grades six to 12 to ensure that each student has the resources they need to learn, Mayor Martin Walsh announced Monday.

“This pilot program is about equity in our schools, and among our young people,” he said in a statement. “Nearly one in five girls in the U.S. have left school early, or missed school all together because they didn’t have access to menstrual products. I’m proud BPS continues to be a leader in equity, ensuring our students have the resources they need, and access to the same opportunities.”

BPS Health Services will order the products and distribute them to nurses’ offices as needed throughout the school year.

After the initial pilot program, Walsh says nurses will partner with selected teachers who will also give out menstrual supplies.

Interim BPS Superintendent Laura Perille says this program will help aid in the education of students.

“I’m grateful to Mayor Walsh for funding this important program, and making sure that girls in BPS don’t have to choose between taking care of their health, and going to class,” she said. “Offering free, easily accessible menstrual supplies means that more students will have access to the supplies they need, and are able to stay in class and focus on their education.”

The $100,000 investment for the pilot program came from Walsh’s FY20 budget.

