BOSTON (WHDH) - A rolling display of culture and community in Jamaica Plain.

The Boston Puerto Rican Parade made its way through the neighborhood on Saturday as part of a celebration of the island’s heritage and featured music, dancing, and other festivities.

The event is a family tradition for many.

“This is family time,” said Evelyn Vazquez. “It’s everybody – you see Colombian people, you see Honduran people, you see Guatemalan people.”

The parade ended at Franklin Park, marking the second and final day of the Boston Puerto Rican Festival.

