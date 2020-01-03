BOSTON (WHDH) - Those looking to kick off the new year with a new job may want to search for employment opportunities in Boston.

WalletHub recently named Boston the seventh best place to find a job after comparing more than 180 cities across 31 key indicators, ranging from job opportunities to employment growth.

Boston is tied with several other cities for having the lowest unemployment rate and the highest monthly average starting salary, according to the study.

However, Bean Town reportedly has the second least affordable housing behind New York City.

The best place to find a job is Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by South Burlington, Vermont, and San Francisco, California, WalletHub found.

People looking for a new career should reportedly stay away from Detroit, Michigan, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Newark, New Jersey.

