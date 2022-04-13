BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston ranks among the best cities in the United States to “get stoned” in, according to a new study.

Lawnstarter says it ranked 97 of the largest cities in the country where recreational marijuana use is legal after analyzing 12 key indicators including access to dispensaries, head shops, consumption lounges, and 420-friendly lodging.

Boston ranked 19th on Lawnstarter’s list with an access rank of 46, a munchies rank of 5, and a community rank of 35.

San Francisco topped the list, followed by Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, and Los Angeles.

Newark was ranked the worst city to get stoned in.

