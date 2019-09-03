Boston ranked among most bedbug-infested cities in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new list published by Terminix ranks Boston among the top 10 most bedbug-infested cities in America.

The pest and insect control company says it based its rankings on the number of services rendered in each city in the past year.

Philadelphia topped the list, while Boston checked in at tenth. Ohio dominated the list with six cities in the top 50.

New research also revealed that one-fifth of Americans have had a bed bug encounter, and the odds were much higher for those with children.

In 2018, Terminix says several high-profile universities dealt with bed bug infestations.

The top 50 cities for bed bug infestations in the United States are as follows:

Philadelphia, PA New York, NY Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Indianapolis, IN Cincinnati, OH Los Angeles, CA Cleveland, OH Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Boston, MA Columbus, OH Houston, TX Baltimore, MD Atlanta, GA Detroit, MI Pittsburgh, PA Memphis, TN Nashville, TN Orlando, FL Tampa, FL Louisville, KY St. Louis, MO Little Rock, AR Dayton, OH Charleston-Huntington, WV Oklahoma City, OK Harrisburg, PA Toledo, OH Paducah, KY Fort Smith, AR Lexington, KY Champaign-Urbana, IL Kansas City, MO San Francisco, CA Shreveport, LA Miami, FL Hartford, CT South Bend, IN Springfield, MO Birmingham, AL Grand Rapids, MI Jacksonville, FL West Palm Beach, FL Davenport, IA Honolulu, HI Evansville, IN Jackson, MS Youngstown, OH Montgomery, AL Denver, CO

