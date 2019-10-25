Boston ranked among most haunted cities in America

With Halloween and all things spooky upon us, Yelp set out to unearth the most haunted cities in America, ranking Boston among the top 20 spots for daredevil ghost hunters and die-hard trick-or-treaters to visit.

Savannah, Georgia, checked in as the spookiest city, followed by New Orleans, Louisiana, Fort Collins, Colorado, Santa Cruz, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, to round out Yelp’s top 5.

“At Yelp, we determined the most haunted cities in America by the words used in reviews, and our users revealed the spookiest places in the country, Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis said in a news release. “It’s no surprise that cities like Charleston and Savannah, which were battlegrounds during the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, made the top of the list.”

Boston checked in at 17th on the list. It was the lone New England city to land among the top 20.

Yelp says it ranked metro areas by the percentage of reviews on its website that contain words associated with haunted places, like “ghost,” “haunt,” and “creepy” – excluding businesses in the Haunted House category.

The full ranking is as follows: