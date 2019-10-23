Boston ranked among most ‘rattiest’ cities in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - When it comes to rodents, Boston ranks among the most “rattiest” cities in America, according to a new study.

Orkin recently released its “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list, and Chicago claimed the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. Los Angeles, New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

Boston checked in at fourteenth on the list, dropping one spot from last year.

Orkin says it ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 15, 2018, through Sept. 15, 2019.

Rat activity increases during the winter months because the pests seek shelter in warm areas with readily-available food and water, according to Orkin.

“Unfortunately, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents because of access to food and water sources, potential entry points and hiding places,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “A rat can squeeze through an opening as small as a quarter, while a mouse can wedge its way into a hole smaller than a dime.”

To view Orkin’s full list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)