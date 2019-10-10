Boston ranked among nation’s 10 best big cities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is the United States’ third-best big city for travelers, according to Conde Nast Traveler’s annual list.

The travel magazine surveyed 600,000 voters to compile its lists, which it divided into the nation’s best small (under 350,000) and big cities.

Boston came in third on the big city list, behind Chicago and Minneapolis.

Rounding out the top 10 were New Orleans, Washington, D.C., San Diego, New York, Pittsburgh, Honolulu, San Antonio.

