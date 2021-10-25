BOSTON (WHDH) - Halloween is less than a week away and children are already planning out their stops to score the best candy.

WalletHub recently conducted a study and found the best cities for Halloween, with Boston ranking sixth overall.

New York took the top spot, followed by Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and San Francisco.

The personal finance website compared the 100 largest cities in the United States based on 21 key metrics, ranging from costume stores per capita to share of potential trick-or-treat stops, to come up with their findings.

