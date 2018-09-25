BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Boston may soon be known as Beantown for a reason other than baked beans after being named one of the top 10 best coffee cities in America.

Coffee beans play a vital role to the start of many people’s days as they tackle the busy streets of Boston.

WalletHub named Beantown as the ninth best coffee city after analyzing 100 of the largest cities in the nation ahead of National Coffee Day on Saturday.

The study also found that Boston has the fourth most doughnut shops per capita.

New York came out on top overall in the coffee rankings, followed by Seattle and San Francisco.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)