BOSTON (WHDH) - Coffee lovers rejoice! Boston is one of the best cities to grab a cup of Joe.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the United States across 12 key indicators ranging from coffee shops per capita to the average price per pack of coffee and found that Boston is the 10th best coffee city in the country.

Bean Town has the 11th-highest average spending on coffee per household and the 24th-most coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafes per capita, the study found.

The following were named the top 10 best coffee cities:

Portland, Ore. San Francisco Seattle Orlando, Fla. Pittsburgh Honolulu Tampa, Fla. Miami San Diego Boston

