Boston ranked among top 5 rudest cities in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - The rudest city in America is New York City but Bostonians are just as ill-mannered, according to a new report.

Business Insider recently surveyed more than 2,000 adults and asked them to choose the five rudest cities from a list of the 50 largest metro areas in the United States.

The survey found that New York City was ranked the rudest by 34.3 percent of adults. About 15 percent of respondents thought Boston had the most impolite of people.

Boston’s lousy reputation might have something to do with its “line-cutters,” the news outlet noted in referencing a Grace Curley column.

Curley wrote in August that most Bostonians like to “chat and cut” — a technique in which one pretends to be friendly with someone who is already in line for the sole purpose of cutting the line.

Other New England cities that made the list include Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.

The top five rudest cities were as follows:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Washington, D.C. Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts

