Boston ranked among worst cities in America for mosquitoes

BOSTON (WHDH) - It may come as no surprise to Boston residents – but a recent study has found the city among the worst in the United States when it comes to mosquitoes.

A recent study conducted by the pest extermination company Orkin has Boston ranked 21st among the 50 worst cities for mosquitoes in the nation.

Orkin said its list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

Atlanta topped the list as the worst city for mosquitoes for the seventh year in a row.

Mosquitoes carry vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Zika. These dangers apply to both human and pets, Orkin warned.

By reducing or eliminating conditions that attract mosquitoes and wearing insect repellent you help protect yourself from mosquito bites and the risks associated with them. Attractants include:

Standing water in bird baths, fountains, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys

Debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage

Overgrown shrubbery that afford dark, humid resting places

Torn or missing window and door screens

