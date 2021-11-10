BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has been ranked the best sports city in America for 2021, according to a new study.

To determine the cities where the game is always on regardless of season, WalletHub says it compared 392 small to large cities across the five largest sports in the country: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.

Boston fans topped the list. Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia rounded out the top five best sports cities.

Below is how Boston fans stacked up in each of the five largest sports compared to the rest of the country:

3rd – Football rank

2nd – Basketball rank

5th – Baseball rank

1st – Hockey rank

21st – Soccer rank

To view the full ranking, click here.

