BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston came out on top in a new study on the nation’s best summer vacation spots.

The city ranked number one in the latest list released by U.S. News.

“Boston appeals to travelers of all types come summertime, with average temperatures in the 60s and 70s,” U.S. News wrote in their study.

They cited Fenway Park, the Freedom Trail and Faneuil Hall Marketplace as top destinations to visit.

Other New England cities and towns also made the cut.

Portland, Maine ranked sixth, with Bar Harbor, Maine coming in eighth, and Cape Cod just missed the top ten, finishing in the 11th spot.

The survey took into account several factors, including affordability, weather and a variety of things to do.

