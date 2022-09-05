BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay.

The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.

The other worst retirement cities include:

Minneapolis, Minnesota Riverside, California Sacramento, California Detroit, Michigan Seattle, Washington San Diego, California Phoenix, Arizona Buffalo, New York Boston, Massachusetts Salt Lake City, Utah

The study found, overall, the bottom 10 have a higher cost of living compared to other metros.

Expensive housing market: Increased an average of 159.7%, which is 38% more than the average city in Home Bay’s study.

Increased an average of 159.7%, which is 38% more than the average city in Home Bay’s study. High sales tax: Average state sales tax is 6.3%, a 10% higher sales tax rate compared to the average for all metros in the study.

Average state sales tax is 6.3%, a 10% higher sales tax rate compared to the average for all metros in the study. Higher utilities: The average cost of basic utilities for a 915-square-foot apartment is $72.30, a 4.8% higher price than all other metros.

The average cost of basic utilities for a 915-square-foot apartment is $72.30, a 4.8% higher price than all other metros. Pricey public transportation: The average cost of a monthly public transit pass is $77.40, a 7% higher price than all other metros.

The top 10 best retirement cities include:

New Orleans, Louisiana Birmingham, Alabama Louisville, Kentucky St. Louis, Missouri Denver, Colorado Richmond, Virginia Tampa, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Miami, Florida Nashville, Tennessee

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)