BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston bikers are residents of one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, according to a recent study.

The list, compiled by materials manufacturing company ARRIS, has ranked Boston the fourth best biking city in the U.S.

San Francisco is the country’s most bikeable city, with an overall score of 90 out of 100 on the study’s scale. Sacramento, Calif. is number two, with a score of 76, followed by Tucson, Ariz., at 69 and Boston at 68. El Paso, Tex., Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Ore., Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia round out the best list.

The study ranked cities on five factors: average air quality index, bicyclist fatalities per 100,000, bike to work percentage, average inches of rainfall, and average annual possible sunshine. Boston ranked low on its bicycle fatalities and high on its bike to work percentage, at 2.2%.

Some of the least bike-friendly states include Houston, Indianapolis, Louisville, Ky., Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn.

