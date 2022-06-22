BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has claimed the title as the third-best US vacation spot, according to a new study by travel company Bounce.

The study ranked the country’s 50 biggest cities on factors including affordability, the number of things to do, the weather, the distance from the airport to the city center and public transportation costs.

The average hotel price was the most expensive of the top 10 destinations, at $273, and it had the lowest average temperature, at 50.2 degrees. However, it ranked third of 10 on the number of attractions per square mile at 22.5, the number of restaurants per square mile, at 51.1., distance from the airport to the city center, at 4.8 miles, and relaxation spaces per square mile, at 1.37.

The study’s authors noted that Boston is rich with cultural attractions, including the Freedom Trail, the Boston Tea Party and the USS Constitution.

Miami took the top spot on the list, and San Francisco took the second spot. The cities that round out the top 10 are Las Vegas, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Fresno, California; San Antonio, Texas; Bakersfield, California; El Paso, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)