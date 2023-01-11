BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX.

According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours from 2021, but still 10 percent below pandemic levels. That congestion costed the average Boston driver $2,270 last year.

Boston only trailed Chicago for most congested U.S. city and ranked fourth globally behind London and Paris. New York rounded out the global top five.

Boston also experienced a 13 percent jump in trips downtown compared to last year. Washington, D.C. saw the largest jump in downtown trips, with a 23 percent increase.

The biggest trouble spot in Boston was the stretch of I-93 South from the tunnel to the split. That stretch also ranked the fourth most congested corridor in the entire country.

