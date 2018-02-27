BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study says that Boston is one of the hardest working cities in the United States.

According to a survey by financial website WalletHub, Boston ranks seventh on the list.

San Francisco takes the title of the nation’s hardest working city, followed by Fremont, California and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Washington, D.C., New York City, and Oakland, California also ranked above Boston.

WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities, looking at data that ranged from employment rate to average weekly work hours.

