BOSTON (WHDH) - Turns out love is in the air for Bostonians on Valentine’s Day.

Boston has been named the most romantic city in the United States, according to a study conducted by Instacart.

The organization looked at which cities searched for the most romance-related trends, such as chocolate, flowers and hearts.

Indianapolis was ranked as the least romantic city in the nation.

Surveys show 82 percent of people in the Northeast plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day while spending an average of $65.

