Boston re-opening 28 schools for ‘high priority’ students

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Monday, Boston Public Schools will re-open for more than 1,700 “high priority” students.

School officials said those students are living with disabilities and language needs, making remote learning difficult for them.

The students will get in-person learning in 28 buildings, which have installed air purifiers as a safety measure, officials said.

