BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will re-open four public schools Monday for in-person learning for students with high needs, officials said.

The Carter, Henderson, McKinley schools and Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will re-open.

Officials said they will create a safe environment at the schools for all students and teachers.

