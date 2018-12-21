Boston reaches 63 degrees, sets new daily high temperature record

BOSTON (WHDH) - Unseasonably warm temperatures were welcomed by many Bay State residents Friday — though they came with high winds and driving rain.

In Boston, temperatures reached 63 degrees just after noon, topping the previous record for the date set in 1957.

The warm weather is expected to continue into the holiday weekend, when daily highs are expected to remain in the high 40s and low 50s.

And Boston officially breaks the record of 62° with current reading of 63°. Happy first day of winter…. — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 21, 2018

