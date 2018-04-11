Boston reaches multi-million dollar settlement with family of boy who drowned at beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the family of a young boy who drowned at Carson Beach in July 2016.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday that a settlement worth about $5 million was reached with Kyzr Willis’ family.

“There was a settlement with the family,” Walsh said. “It was a sad situation.”

Willis, 7, drowned while attending a drop-in program at the South Boston community center. His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, saying staff members failed to give Willis a life jacket as required by state law.

Willis could not swim. His family says they plan to use the settlement money to create a scholarship and foundation in Willis’ name.

