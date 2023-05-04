BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has been awarded $16.5 million to address unsheltered homelessness. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is to be used over three years and matches the full amount requested by the City of Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the grant Thursday, which will directly support five local organizations and help over 370 residents and families find housing and other services.

“This 16.5 million grant from HUD that we’re celebrating here today will help Boston build on that work and bring partners together around an intention city-wide plan to end unsheltered homelessness,” Wu said at a press conference Thursday.

Eliot Community Services, Boston Housing Authority, Family Aid Boston, Ecumenical Social Action Committee, Pine Street Inn will receive aid over the three years to address different aspects of the housing crisis, including youth support, substance abuse support and housing vouchers.

