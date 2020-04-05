Boston recommending 9 p.m. curfew, shutting down basketball courts to deal with coronavirus surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are recommending a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the month of April and shutting down sports facilities in parks to encourage social distancing as coronavirus cases surge — and more restrictions could still be coming.

Mayor Marty Walsh said the city has seen 500 new coronavirus cases in the last two days, a 27 percent jump, with 15 deaths. He said the Boston Public Health Commission is recommending residents stay inside between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through May 4, and to wear face coverings whenever they go outside.

“Plan your day and make good choices,” Walsh said. “We’re seeing too many unnecessary trips in the evening.”

Walsh said he was closing sports facilities at parks, including basketball, hockey and tennis courts, after residents continued to use them in groups.

“People are continuing to gather together and we simply have to take that option away,” Walsh said. “Police officers are allowed to disperse gatherings, they can and will issue violations but it shouldn’t have to come to that.”

City Hall will also only be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and visitors have to schedule an appointment and will be screened on site. And “absolutely under no circumstance” should churches open for Easter Sunday next week, Walsh said.

Walsh added more restrictions could be coming.

“A lot of European countries are shut down completely, we could be heading there,” Walsh said.

