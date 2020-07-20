Boston records first official heat wave of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston recorded its first official heat wave of the summer on Monday.

The city reached 90 degrees before 2 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Boston hit 91 degrees on Saturday and 95 degrees on Sunday.

Residents hoping to find relief from the sweltering conditions crowded beaches and local splash centers over the weekend as Boston declared opened cooling centers and declared a heat emergency through Monday.

The last heat wave in Boston came in July 2019.

Boston has officially hit 90. This is the 3rd 90º day in a row, making it the first heat wave of 2020. @7News pic.twitter.com/NCypHaMnWK — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) July 20, 2020

